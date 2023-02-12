Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The two sides met in midweek at Old Trafford, with Leeds pushing Manchester United hard and taking a 2-2 draw back to Yorkshire.

The Whites are still without a permanent manager, meaning caretaker Michael Skubala is in charge for the clash with the Red Devils.

Defender Pascal Struijk picked up a concussion injury at Old Trafford and as a result misses out today.

Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Skubala selects Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo as full-backs, with Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober in the centre.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, while Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto support Patrick Bamford.

If Skubala wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester United

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Summerville, Bamford, Gnonto

Substitutes: Robles, Monteiro, Mullen, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter