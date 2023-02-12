Leeds United are not indicating how close Alfred Schreuder is to being appointed their next manager, according to The Athletic.

Schreuder was in the stands at Elland Road on Sunday to watch Leeds lose 2-0 against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Dutchman is a free agent after he was sacked by Ajax last month following an underwhelming spell in Amsterdam.

Leeds are not denying that Schreuder is in contention to take over the manager’s job, but they are not indicating how close he is to getting it.

They do not however want to head into their next match without the managerial situation having been resolved.

Leeds sit just a point outside the relegation zone in the Premier League, but Everton, one point behind, have played a game fewer than the Whites.

Everton also provide Leeds’ next opponents, with a trip to Goodison Park set for 18th February.

It remains to be seen if Schreuder will be in the Leeds dugout when they lock horns with Everton in their next Premier League game.