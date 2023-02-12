Former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder is at Leeds United’s meeting with Manchester United this afternoon and is a serious contender to take over at Elland Road, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Leeds have suffered disappointment in their hunt for a manager to replace Jesse Marsch, who was shown the door following a series of poor results.

Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot have rejected Leeds’ overtures.

Now Schreuder, who was sacked by Ajax earlier this season, is a serious contender to take over the job.

The Dutchman is at Elland Road this afternoon to watch Leeds in action against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Schreuder, 50, has had a raft of jobs as an assistant, working most recently in that capacity at Hoffenheim, Ajax and Barcelona.

He has had managerial stints with Hoffenheim, Twente and Club Brugge.

Schreuder was handed the Ajax job in May last year and lasted until January this year, when he was shown the door by the Dutch giants.