Matt Kilgallon feels that Leeds United look far more structured and solid under caretaker boss Michael Skubala than they did under Jesse Marsch.

Leeds went down to a 2-0 loss at home against Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League, but the Whites produced a spirited performance.

They went toe-to-toe with Manchester United for large spells and were only undone late in the game, the visitors netting twice in the last ten minutes.

The Yorkshire giants recently sacked Marsch and a complaint levelled at the American was that his side had no real control of games and were vulnerable defensively.

For Kilgallon, Skubala has changed that and Leeds look more structured and solid.

“You could see how they were sat in when Man United did have the ball. It looked structured and solid; they were going to press the ball at the right times”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Under Jesse, you saw probably five or six times a game where it was two v two at the back or three v three, and you were thinking they are in trouble here; the back four looked really stretched the whole time.”

Leeds are working hard on appointing a new manager and Skubala is likely to then step back down to working with the club’s Under-21s.

The 40-year-old previously worked as the England futsal team boss.