Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park is currently the favourite to host this season’s Greek Cup final.

The Greek FA is keen to host this year’s cup final abroad and is eyeing taking the game to London as a definite possibility.

England, Germany and Australia have been identified as places where the cup final could be held, but at present Inside Futbol understands England is the most likely destination.

And in England, Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park is currently the frontrunner to play host to the final.

The Greek FA is keen to give Greeks abroad an opportunity to watch the cup final live, as well as using the occasion to promote Greek football.

The cup final will be played on the weekend of 20th and 21st May and Crystal Palace are keen to host it.

Currently the Greek Cup is at its semi-final stage, with the final four teams left being PAOK Salonika, AEK Athens, Olympiacos and Lamia.

AEK Athens won the first leg of their semi-final 3-0, while PAOK Salonika and Lamia have yet to play.

It remains to be seen where the final will be held and whether Selhurst Park is picked as the venue.