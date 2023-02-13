Richard Keys has insisted that Jurgen Klopp is right to take the blame for Liverpool’s rapid decline and he is happy to put it at the German’s door.

Liverpool came within a whisker of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season and many were expecting another strong campaign for the Reds this term.

Klopp’s men are toiling though, having been knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, and sitting mid-table in the Premier League.

Some have pointed the finger at Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group for not backing Klopp, but the manager is taking responsibility for the Reds’ poor form and Keys thinks he is right to do so.

Keys feels that Klopp is the one to blame for Liverpool’s decline as he did not address a rapidly ageing team.

“Klopp wants us to blame him for Liverpool’s decline. I did last week”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I will again. I repeat – you can’t put the decline on FSG’s toes.

“Klopp is responsible. He’s to blame for letting an ageing side get too old to be fit for purpose. Ok Jurgen?”

Liverpool are in action this evening in the Merseyside derby against an Everton side boosted in confidence by new boss Sean Dyche.