Sunderland star Aji Alese is confident that with each full game played he is getting to his optimal fitness and increasing his capabilities.

Alese has had to endure spells out with injury in each of the last four months, but has now played the last three Championship games for Sunderland.

He played the full match, for the first time in the league since December, in the win against Reading this weekend after doing the same against Fulham in the FA Cup in midweek.

Alese feels that he is reaping the benefits of playing the full 90 minutes in Sunderland’s last two games, noting that he is getting fitter and inching closer to his full capacity.

The summer signing from West Ham United insisted that his goal is to stay injury-free and help out Sunderland in whatever way he can.

“Now I’ve played the last two 90 minutes and I feel like each game I’m getting fitter and fitter playing more to my full capability”, Alese was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“Hopefully I can stay fit and stay helping the team in whatever way possible.

Despite his injuries, Alese has played 18 times for Sunderland this season and manager Tony Mowbray has experimented with allowing the defender to have the freedom to go forward.