Leeds United will not appoint former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder as their new manager, according to The Athletic.

Schreuder was in attendance at Leeds’ defeat against Manchester United on Sunday and was given a tour of the club’s facilities.

He held talks with the Whites and appeared to be the main contender to take charge at Elland Road, succeeding Jesse Marsch in the hot seat.

Schreuder though is no longer being considered by Leeds, with the club holding talks with other candidates.

He has now returned to Holland and will not be appointed the next Leeds boss.

Many Whites fans were vocal on social media about their unhappiness with Schreuder taking over and Leeds will not be appointing him.

The club are keen for a speedy appointment, but are looking elsewhere and will hope to make progress on a new boss soon.

Leeds will continue to be led by caretaker boss Michael Skubala for the time being; Skubala has taken charge of two Leeds games, both against Manchester United, drawing one and losing one.