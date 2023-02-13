Leeds United managerial target Alfred Schreuder has been given a tour of the club’s facilities, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

After having parted ways with Jesse Marsch, Leeds are on the lookout for a replacement and their search has seen the Netherlands become a primary region of focus.

They were first interested in Feyenoord manager Arne Slot but after the prospect of him coming to Leeds diminished, they are now courting Schreuder.

Schreuder last managed Feyenoord’s fellow Dutch club Ajax, being relieved of his duties last month by the Eredivisie giants.

Leeds United took on Manchester United last weekend, losing 2-0 in the Elland Road game, and Schreuder was present for the match.

Now, the former Ajax boss is also being shown around the club as he could be on his way to becoming the new manager of Leeds.

Last season Leeds appointed a previously sacked manager of a Champions League club in Marsch and he managed to keep them up and Schreuder could possibly do the same.

Leeds next play relegation rivals Everton this weekend and it remains to be seen if they have Marsch’s replacement by then and if it is Schreuder.