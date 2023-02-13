Injured Liverpool star Luis Diaz has admitted that he cannot pinpoint exactly when he will be back on the pitch, but is looking forward to it.

Liverpool have struggled with injuries all season and Diaz has been a casualty of the crisis since October, playing his last match in a defeat against Arsenal.

Diaz assisted in that match as well as the game prior and in total had four goals along with three assists this season before getting the injury to his knee.

The Liverpool star revealed that he is on the way to recovery but the status of his injury is such that he cannot make out for exactly what match he will be back.

Diaz is ready to give it his all for Liverpool again though and is waiting with anticipation to be back playing, while still taking caution.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Diaz said: “I’m already at the pitch making recovery but as you can understand with an injury on the knee, the recovery is day by day so I cannot tell you which match I’ll be back, I’m trying to be back as soon as possible.

“The desire is big to be back playing when 100 per cent ready to help the team, with care.”

In his absence, Liverpool have struggled for form, currently sitting tenth in the Premier League table and being knocked out of the FA Cup, and Diaz will be hoping his recovery helps the Reds’.