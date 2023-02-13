Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Manchester United are very much in the title conversation due to the discipline and the winning culture Erik ten Hag has managed to instil in the team.

A 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday meant Manchester United further consolidated their position in the top four.

However, there are again noises that the Red Devils are in the title race despite being five points behind league leaders Arsenal having played two games more than the Gunners.

Fjortoft believes Manchester United have it in them to challenge for the title and could go under the radar while Arsenal and Manchester City slug it out at the top of the Premier League standings.

The Norwegian has been left mightily impressed with the kind of discipline and winning culture Ten Hag has managed to drive it into his squad in such a short period of time.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “Manchester United can win the League this season.

“The Germans [have] got a quote ‘lachende dritte’. Meaning the third in the race can control the 2 in front – then jump ahead at the end.

“The winning culture / the discipline ten Hag has installed is impressive.”

Manchester United could end their six-year wait for a trophy at the end of this month when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.