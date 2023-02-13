Neil Warnock is set to become the new Huddersfield Town boss, but is unlikely to be in the dugout for the Stoke City game, with Birmingham City more likely, according to the Daily Mail.

The Championship strugglers have turned to Warnock to rescue their season and the experienced manager is set to come out of retirement to answer the call.

Huddersfield are set to play Stoke on Wednesday in the Championship, but Warnock is unlikely to be at the game in the Potteries.

Warnock is currently abroad and is much more likely to only be in the dugout when Huddersfield play Birmingham on Saturday.

The 74-year-old tactician has managed Huddersfield before, taking charge between 1993 and 1995.

He will now answer the call again and sink his teeth into the challenge of driving the side up the Championship standings.

Huddersfield are currently second bottom in the Championship table, but just a point from safety, and Warnock’s deal will run until the end of the season.

If Warnock does take charge after the Stoke game then he will have 15 games to keep Huddersfield in the division.