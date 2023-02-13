Simon Jordan has indicated that Leeds United would be stupid to think that Alfred Schreuder could succeed in the Premier League after failing in the Eredivisie.

Leeds are floundering in their attempt to bring in a new manager, more than a week after they sacked Jesse Marsch.

They have now turned to Schreuder and the Dutchman has reportedly been given a tour of the facilities after he was at Elland Road for their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

He was sacked by Ajax recently after they left the Dutch champions floundering in the league and Jordan stressed that Leeds would be foolish to think that he would cut it in the Premier League after struggling in the Netherlands.

The former Crystal Palace owner stressed the importance of Leeds getting the appointment of a new manager right as relegation could have serious consequences for the club.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “They can’t be this stupid to look at someone who was completely wrong for an elite side in the Dutch league and suggest that he is going to be capable of managing in the Premier League.

“That would be a version of hanging themselves metaphorically.

“There is so much pressure on this decision, not just from the fact that Leeds are a big football and within reason should be in the Premier League.

“Dropping out of the Premier League will have other consequences, it has the consequences for the change of ownership.

“There is a lot riding on it.”

Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot have rejected approaches from Leeds United in the last week.