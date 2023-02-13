Wayne Rooney is keen on the Southampton job, while the Saints have also considered Steven Gerrard, according to talkSPORT.

Southampton are looking to make an appointment following the sacking of Nathan Jones and time is of the essence at St Mary’s.

They have been linked with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, but the American is not the only name under consideration on the south coast.

DC United coach Rooney is interested in taking charge of the Premier League strugglers, despite his job in the MLS.

The Manchester United legend is open to managing in the Premier League and the Southampton post appeals to him.

Southampton have also considered appointing former England and Liverpool midfielder Gerrard.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season and is keen to return to management.

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are facing an uphill battle to survive in the top flight.