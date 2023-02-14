Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has admitted that Wigan Athletic pose the type of threat that always makes him wary, ahead of his side meeting the Latics.

The Robins are 13th in the Championship table with 39 points from 30 games and are on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Now Pearson’s Bristol City will welcome relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic, who picked up their first win since November under new boss Shaun Maloney at the weekend.

Pearson highlighted that the Robins’ recent run of form has been very good and stressed that their goal is to maintain the standards they have set for themselves.

The Bristol City boss revealed that the Latics represent a type of threat that makes him wary, but he believes that his side will have to bring their best game to Ashton Gate to snatch the three points.

“Our run at the moment has been very pleasing”, Pearson told Robins TV.

“It has come on the back of a lot of hard work, but now, of course, we need to try and maintain the standards that we have set.

“Wigan presents one of those types of games that I always get wary about because people may have opinions about how difficult it will be.

“It will be a tough game, there is no doubt about that and we have got to be at our best to win that one.”

Pearson’s side have not lost since their Boxing Day fixture against West Bromwich Albion and will be hoping to maintain their run against Wigan.