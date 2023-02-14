West Ham United loan star Arthur Masuaku is not in Besiktas’ plans beyond this season and the player is aware of the club’s intention, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Turkish giants signed Masuaku on a season-long loan deal from West Ham last summer and have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the spell.

However, they do not have the desire to continue their association with the player and have shortlisted three potential candidates to strengthen their left-back position.

Brazilian full-back Wellington, Italian star Emanuele Valeri and Argentine youngster Lucas Esquivel are the three players Besiktas have shortlisted.

Besiktas are not planning to keep Masuaku, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

They have even informed the 29-year-old about their intention and are expected to send him back to the London Stadium.

Masuaku has featured in 21 games overall for Besiktas this season, 20 of which have come in the league.

He will be looking to continue to play regularly ahead of moving back to West Ham in the summer.