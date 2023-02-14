Newcastle United’s assistant Graeme Jones has stated that Eddie Howe has an elite mentality and has revealed that the Magpies boss is very demanding of his players as well as of his staff.

This season, under the management of Howe, the Tyneside outfit are fourth in the Premier League standings with 41 points after 22 games and aim to secure a position in Europe for next season.

At the weekend, Newcastle drew 1-1 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 matches.

Jones, who has been collaborating with Howe to engineer Newcastle’s rise this season, revealed that the boss is extremely demanding of both his players and his staff.

The Magpies’ assistant is of the view that Howe upholds a high standard by continuing to foster an elite attitude within the team.

“Ed has got this conscience that everything has to be done properly – no matter what it is”, Jones told Chronicle Live.

“He’s not just like that with the players, but his staff, too.

“He’s very demanding of his staff.

“If you’re demanding of your staff, your staff are demanding of the players.

“It comes from him.

“He has got an elite mentality and elite standards, and we have got that in the football club.”

Newcastle’s only defeat in the league this season came against Liverpool in August and this weekend the Magpies will host Jurgen Klopp’s side at St. James’ Park.