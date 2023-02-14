United States interim manager Anthony Hudson has backed new Leeds United signing Weston McKennie to find success in the Premier League and become a top player for the Whites.

McKennie arrived from Juventus in January on a loan deal and has already featured in three Premier League games for his new side.

A team-mate of McKennie at Elland Road is yet another American international, Tyler Adams and the duo attracted praise for their performances at the World Cup in Qatar.

Now together at the Yorkshire club, their national team manager Hudson believes that McKennie will prove to be a huge hit and will do well in the Premier League.

“I have no doubt Weston McKennie is going to be a huge player for Leeds”, Hudson was quoted saying by Leeds Live.

“He’s an exciting player, he’s a top player.

“There were periods last season for Juventus where he was one of their most important players.

“He’s going to do really well in the Premier League.”

McKennie joined Leeds when countryman Jesse Marsch was at the helm, but the American has now been sacked and it remains to be seen who the Whites’ new boss will be.