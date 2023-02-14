Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that the appointment of Jesse Marsch as their new manager would not be the right solution for Southampton.

Southampton recently sacked Nathan Jones over the weekend after their poor run, which left the Saints bottom of the Premier League

Saints have identified Marsch, who was recently sacked by Leeds United, as an ideal candidate for their managerial role and he is expected to take over.

Jordan admitted that under Marsch, Leeds were a team with flair and flamboyance, but emphasised that the American failed to organise the squad despite being in charge for a year.

He claimed that Marsch is all about a particular brand of football but knows nothing about assembling strong teams and Jordan believes that the American tactician is certainly not the solution for Southampton’s crisis.

“I thought he was all style over substance and I think the style was like something out of Any Given Sunday with these Al Pacino like outbursts about how sick he was of losing”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“Leeds are a good side and they play with flair and panache, but they don’t look a very organised side and that was after a year of Jesse Marsch.

“I don’t see him being the antidote for Southampton’s problems.”

Southampton are looking to appoint a manager before their game against Chelsea at the weekend and Marsch is claimed to have verbally agreed to take over.