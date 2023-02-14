Leeds United have not offered former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo the job at Elland Road, but he has been interviewed, according to the Times.

The Yorkshire giants have still not appointed a successor to Jesse Marsch, who looks poised to take over as Southampton manager.

Former Wolves boss Nuno, currently employed in Saudi Arabia at Al Ittihad, has been linked with the job and Leeds have interviewed him.

It would cost Leeds compensation of £5.3m to take Nuno from the Saudi side, but he has not been offered the job yet.

Nuno is keen to return to the Premier League, where he last worked at Tottenham Hotspur, however Leeds are carefully considering their options.

They are thinking about making an interim appointment to guide the side through until the end of the season.

If Leeds go down that road then current caretaker Michael Skubala would be a key contender for the position.

Skubala has taken charge of two games as Leeds caretaker, both against Manchester United, and has recorded one draw and one defeat.