Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson believes that Leeds United are just as much in trouble as West Ham United are given the situation they find themselves in.

Both the Hammers and the Whites are at the wrong side of the table, fighting to keep their Premier League status at the end of the season.

At present only two points separate David Moyes’ side from the drop zone while the Whites only have a one point advantage over the bottom three.

With another 16 games remaining to save their season, Wilson, whose own side are on a high at the moment, insists that both West Ham and Leeds are equally at risk of going down.

“They’re just outside the relegation zone, I’d say they’re just as much in trouble as West Ham are, no?” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“It’s a tricky one and it’s a difficult one for us to speak about other teams and if they’re going to get relegated, this and that.

“For one, whatever we say becomes an article in a newspaper and two you’re talking about a fellow club that you’re competing against so it can be deemed as disrespectful sometimes. I’d never want that to happen.

“Everything we say will be listened to and used as motivation.

“At the end of the day, it’s football and we’re here for it.”

Wilson’s Newcastle form part of a tough looking run-in of games for Leeds this season, which sees the Whites play Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur as their final four fixtures.