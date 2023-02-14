Newcastle United are open to offers for defender Jamaal Lascelles in the summer amidst interest from Wolves and Nottingham Forest, according to the Northern Echo.

The 29-year-old defender is still the official club captain but has hardly played for Eddie Howe’s side this season.

He has made just four Premier League appearances in the ongoing campaign and has been a peripheral figure in the squad.

The centre-back will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season and is likely to move on from Newcastle in search of game time.

It has been claimed that the Magpies are ready to entertain offers for the defender in the next summer transfer window.

Lascelles was subject to interest from clubs in January as well, but Howe was not prepared to lose a senior player in the middle of the season.

However, he is set to move on in the summer and Wolves and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing him.

They have a long-standing interest in Lascelles and provided they survive in the Premier League, a move for the Newcastle star is expected.

Newcastle are likely to bring in a centre-back in the summer to further bolster their defensive options in the summer.