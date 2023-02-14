Newcastle United are not believed to be planning to offer Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett new contracts, according to the Northern Echo.

Both Dummett and Ritchie have contracts that expire at the end of the season and have struggled for game-time this term under Eddie Howe.

Ritchie has only made four appearances total and two of those have been cameos of fewer than five minutes.

Dummet’s situation has been even more dire as the left-back has received just one appearance, in an EFL Cup game against League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

Now after not making much use of them this season, Newcastle are not expected to make contract offers to the duo.

That means Newcastle are ready to lose the duo without any compensation come the summer and it remains to be seen if replacements are brought in.

Dummett has been with Newcastle his whole career, bar a couple of loan spells, but it appears he is set to leave the club after an association of more than 20 years.

Ritchie on the other hand has been with Newcastle since the summer of 2016 and has 192 appearances for them in total, and if he is picked more often he might reach the 200 mark before he leaves the club.