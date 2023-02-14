Burton Albion star Sam Winnall has warned Portsmouth that his side will have no fear when they take them on at Fratton Park this evening.

The Brewers are fighting to take themselves as far away as possible from the relegation zone in League One and have been assisted in the process by wins in their last three matches.

Now as they prepare to visit Fratton Park for a midweek fixture, Winnall insists that they will hold no fear heading into the match.

However, the Burton star is not forgetting to advise his team-mates to keep their feet grounded in spite of the good run they are on at the moment.

“We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground you know we’ve suffered a lot this season at times”, Winnall told his club’s official website.

“So, we can’t get ahead of ourselves even though we are on a good run and are riding a little bit of a wave at the moment as we are playing very well.

“We just have to focus on the next job which is Portsmouth on Tuesday, we’ll go there to win.

“We fear nothing and no-one in this league.”

In spite of their current run of form, Burton Albion still find themselves perilously close to the drop zone, leading 21st-placed Morecambe by just three points.