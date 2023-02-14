Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard about his recent comments regarding his slip as the Reds chased the title.

While defending Manchester City from recent allegations, Guardiola suggested the rest of the Premier League clubs were jealous of the his club’s success and nobody can steal the iconic moments of the last decade from the Citizens.

One of the clubs Guardiola named was Liverpool and he pointed to Gerrard’s slip in the 2013/14 season against Chelsea that proved fatal to their title chances and allowed Manchester City to win it instead.

Guardiola has now admitted however that he is sorry for dragging Gerrard’s name into the conversation, labelling his comments stupid.

The Manchester City manager stressed that he admires the Liverpool legend and also revealed that he has personally apologised to Gerrard.

“I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I said the last time about him”, Guardiola said in a press conference.

“He knows how I admire him and his career and what he has done for his country that I am living and training [in].

“I am ashamed of myself, what I said because he doesn’t deserve it.

“I truly believe my comments, what I said in my previous conference [were] to defend my club but I didn’t represent my club well putting his name in these stupid comments.

“I apologise, I said to him personally.”

Guardiola’s team could have themselves lost the Premier League title last season as they were 2-0 down against Gerrard-led Aston Villa on the last day of the season but recovered to win.