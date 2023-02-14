Qatari investors are trying to set up an independent fund for their pursuit of Manchester United in order to respect UEFA’s rules, it has been claimed in France.

Investors from the Gulf country are expected to table a bid to buy Manchester United by the end of the week.

There are claims that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is a big fan of Manchester United and does not want to let the opportunity to own the club get away from him.

Qatar already own Paris Saint-Germain through the Qatar Sports Investment and there were suggestions that they would look to get Manchester United through the Qatar Investment Authority.

But according to French radio station RMC, the Qatari investors are trying to set up an independent fund to buy the Red Devils.

They want a clear legal separation from the officials who run Paris Saint-Germain in order to avoid any red flags.

UEFA rules will not allow two teams from the same owner to compete in their competitions.

While the new group are also expected to be backed by the sovereign wealth fund, they want to be independent of QSI or QAI to overcome any worries UEFA might have.

Qatar’s bid is imminent and is likely to be submitted before or on Friday, the soft deadline set by the American investment bank, The Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Manchester United.