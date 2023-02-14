The offer of the Qatari investors is likely to exceed what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to bid for Manchester United, it has been claimed in France.

The soft deadline to submit bids for the sale of Manchester United has been set for this Friday and offers are set to flood in soon.

There are American consortiums and a Saudi group who are in the race to take over from the Glazers at Old Trafford.

But there is serious noise around an imminent bid from the Qatar Investment Authority, a part of the country’s sovereign wealth fund and Ratcliffe has already publicly stated his interest in getting his boyhood club.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Qatari investors are likely to outbid the English billionaire in the race to buy Manchester United.

It has been claimed Ratcliffe’s bid for the Red Devils is not expected to exceed the $4bn mark, plus some incentives.

The Qataris’ initial offer for Manchester United is set to exceed what the British billionaire will offer.

QAI are confident that they have the resources to beat off competition for Manchester United in the coming months.

The Raine Group, who are handling the process of selling Manchester United, want to identify a preferred buyer in March and seal the deal for the club’s sale by the end of April.