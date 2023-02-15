Former Premier League star Paul Merson is of the view that it is madness on Leeds United’s part to get rid of Jesse Marsch but then not bring anyone in to replace him.

Leeds sacked Marsch recently and have still not appointed his successor, while the American himself is expected to take up the vacant managerial role at Southampton.

Michael Skubala has been appointed the interim head coach of Leeds and while he did manage to guide the Whites to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in his first match, the second was a 2-0 loss to the same opponents.

Merson thinks Marsch was unlucky to be sacked at Leeds and after watching their performance against Manchester United is not sure they have any goals in them.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said: “I thought he was bang unlucky to get the sack at Leeds if I’m being honest, now they haven’t got anybody in.

“I thought they needed a little bit of luck here and there, I watched them again against Manchester United, they’re not going to score any goals.”

The Arsenal legend is an admirer of Marsch but has labelled Leeds’ failure to bring in a successor to the American an absolute joke.

“I am glad he’s back, I do like Jesse Marsch and I thought he was bang unlucky to get the sack”, Merson added.

“And to sack him and get nobody in an absolute joke in my opinion.”

Leeds have pursued names like Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder, but have had no luck so far in appointing a new permanent manager.