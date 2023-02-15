John Aldridge has insisted that Liverpool will have to defend better if they hope to get a result against Newcastle United away from home.

A 2-0 derby win over Everton at Anfield on Monday night infused some confidence into a Liverpool side who have looked brittle all season.

But they are still ninth in the Premier League table and are sitting nine points behind Newcastle, who are occupying the last Champions League spot in the standings at the moment.

Liverpool have a trip to Newcastle lined up for next Saturday and Aldridge admitted that a result at St. James’ Park could bring the feel-good factor back to the Merseyside giants.

However, he conceded that the Reds have been poor in defence all season and stressed that needs to improve if they are to get anything from their trip to St. James’ Park this weekend.

The Liverpool legend wrote in his column for Liverpool Echo: “If we can go to St James’ Park on Saturday and get a result, the feel-good factor will well and truly be back.

“It’s all about getting clean sheets and seeing where it takes us.

“You can’t go to Newcastle and defend in the same way we have in recent away games, or we’re back to square one.

“We have got to go there, fight tooth and nail and pick them apart.”

Newcastle have not lost a league game since conceding a 98-minute goal to suffer defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in September.