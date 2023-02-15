Tony Dorigo is of the view that Leeds United’s interim manager Michael Skubala is doing a brilliant job with the squad and thinks that being at the club already has helped him.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch after a string of poor results and are yet to appoint his successor.

Interim manager trio Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas led Leeds against Manchester United home and away in the league and will be in charge against Everton at the weekend

Dorigo is impressed by the job Skubala has done with the Leeds squad and believes that already being at the club has helped him.

The Whites legend is of the view that there is mutual respect between Skubala and the Leeds squad, which Dorigo believes has helped the players appreciate those slight changes made by the Englishman.

Dorigo is of the opinion that Skubala is very professional and stated that the interim manager is doing a great job with the Leeds squad.

“Clearly from being at the club already, that’s certainly helped [Michael Skubala] in lots of ways”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I think coming in and just settling things down and just tweaking one or two things, I would say the players certainly appreciate it.

“You can tell there’s a lot of respect there between the two, and he’s a very professional guy as everyone is in football.

“We all understand, managers get sacked.

“These things do happen but you’re employed by your club and you have to do the best you can and Michael Skubala is doing a wonderful job.”

Leeds United are 17th in the Premier League table, just one point clear of 18th-placed Everton.