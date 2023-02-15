Former Premier League striker Jan Age Fjortoft has defended former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch’s decision to not take over Southampton on a short term basis.

A week after being sacked by Leeds, Marsch was given the chance to return to management with bottom side Southampton.

It was claimed that Marsch had a verbal agreement with the Saints, who sacked Nathan Jones in a bid to save their Premier League status.

However, the terms offered by Southampton did not satisfy Marsch as they were only willing to offer him a short-term deal.

Fjortoft believes that Marsch was being given the chance to become a “fireman” and his refusal to accept the offer is completely logical.

“Agree with Marsch’s strategy”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“He doesn’t want to be a “fireman”. Fair enough!”

Caretaker manager Ruben Selles is now set to be in charge of Southampton’s game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Southampton have a difficult job to retain their Premier League status, currently finding themselves four points off safety.

They have failed to win any of their last three league games with their last win coming against Everton a month ago.