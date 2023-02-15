Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray insists that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is very confident on the ball and stressed that he can hurt opposition teams in the Championship.

Amad joined Championship outfit Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer and has turned some heads with his impressive performance with the Black Cats.

The right winger made his 24th league outing against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday after coming off the bench in the 63rd minute and assisting a goal in Sunderland’s 3-0 victory.

Mowbray, who was impressed by the youngster’s performance, stated that Sunderland looked very dangerous on the right side due to the partnership of Patrick Roberts and Amad.

The manager of the Black Cats believes that the Manchester United loanee is very confident when he is on the ball, but he also believes that Amad understands the difference between confidence and arrogance.

Mowbray added that with his abilities, Amad can easily hurt opposition teams in the Championship.

“I think we look so dangerous with Amad and Pat down this side”, Mowbray told Sunderland TV.

“Amad coming on; he is so confident.

“He is almost cocky with the ball, isn’t he?

“Yet there is a fine margin between confidence and arrogance and I think he gets that just about right.

“He does the job for his team and he can hurt people in this league.”

Amad has made a total of 27 appearances for Sunderland this season and has scored seven times while laying on three assists.