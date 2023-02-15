Portsmouth manager John Mousinho believes Tottenham Hotspur loan star Dane Scarlett has been showing Premier League quality and is proving why he is rated so highly at the north London club.

Scarlett is currently out on loan at Portsmouth and the 18-year-old has been catching the eye in League One.

The forward was impressive in Pompey’s defeat at Plymouth at the weekend and scored the 92nd-minute winner in Portsmouth’s win over Burton on Tuesday night.

Mousinho feels Scarlett already showed his Premier League quality in the defeat against Plymouth and it was just about him making the right decisions in the final third of the pitch.

He told The News: “That’s what we were talking to Dane about on Saturday.

“At Plymouth, he showed Premier League quality to burst from the left-back area into the middle of the park and went away from 3-4 players, then it was a bit of decision-making in the final third.”

The Portsmouth boss is a fan of the confidence the teenage forward shows when he is on the pitch and is certain that he is going to have a brilliant career at Tottenham in the future.

He admitted that as a striker he needs goals for his confidence but he also stressed the importance of getting the performances right as well.

“Dane doesn’t lack confidence anyway, he’s a really confident young lad, and he’s going to go on to have a brilliant career, that is why Tottenham have him on a long-term contract.

“He is still incredibly young, at 18 he has the world at his feet, and the more goals he can get the better.

“The more important thing is the performance and coming on and making a difference.

“If he doesn’t get the goal, then he doesn’t get the goal, they will definitely come.”