Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has conceded that West Ham United do not have the firepower to go on winning runs, but feels they have enough to avoid getting relegated from the top flight.

West Ham are sitting 16th in the league table on 20 points with just two points separating them from the relegation zone at the moment.

David Moyes’ side have struggled to find the back of the net regularly this season and are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 19 goals in 22 games.

Brown admitted that West Ham have so far failed to sort out their goalscoring woes and he does not see them starting to score in abundance to help them go on a sustained run of good form.

The former defender believes that they just lack the firepower in their squad to get themselves out of the relegation fight.

However, he believes there is still enough quality in their squad to keep themselves afloat in the Premier League this season.

Brown told BBC Radio London’s Far Post podcast: “My issue is they have not really addressed the goalscoring problem.

“I don’t see them suddenly starting to score an abundance of goals.

“But I do think they have probably got enough to scrape enough wins together to stay in the league.

“It’s all subjective, but you can’t have that much trouble scoring a goal and then us say ‘oh they are going to finish 12th’.

“They have not addressed it and there are still issues that need ironing out.

“I think they have enough in the locker to stay in the league but I can’t see them suddenly going on a four-game or five-game winning run out of seven or eight games.

“I can’t see it.”

West Ham have a London derby lined up away from home next, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.