Former Sunderland star Danny Collins is an admirer of Leeds United loan striker Joe Gelhardt for his work ethic as well as his tendency to keep opposition defenders busy.

After going on loan to Sunderland last month, the Leeds striker has started all three of the Black Cats’ Championship games since his arrival.

Although the young striker has not scored or assisted, his performances have led to glowing reviews of his potential, while he did come close to netting against Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.

Collins thinks that Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray might determine that the Leeds loanee needs a bit of help around him on the pitch.

Nonetheless, the ex-Sunderland star is impressed by the work rate displayed by Gelhardt that always keeps opposition centre-backs on their toes.

Speaking on Sunderland’s official channel post the Queens Park Rangers game, Collins said: “Tony may be thinking Joe needs a little bit more help in and around him.

“But you look at him tonight he did have a couple of opportunities.

“I just like his work rate overall, he certainly never gives the centre-halves a moment’s breath on the ball.”

Gelhardt will be hoping that opportunities keep coming his way and he is able to finally get on the scoresheet for Sunderland, with Bristol City at the weekend providing the next chance for the Leeds youngster.