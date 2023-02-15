Malik Tillman has indicated that he is prepared to continue at Rangers beyond the end of his loan stint if he continues to play regular football.

Rangers signed the attacking midfielder on loan from Bayern Munich last summer and he is having a great season in Scotland.

Michael Beale has managed to get the best out of the American and he has been a big part of their recent run of good form.

Rangers have an option to make the move permanent and many feel that it should be a no-brainer for the Glasgow giants given the way he has performed in the ongoing campaign.

Tillman is not too worried about where he is playing next season as long as he is getting regular opportunities.

However, he admitted that he feels happy at Rangers and is confident that the club are pleased with his performances as well.

Tillman told German magazine Kicker: “I just want to play as much as possible.

“I don’t really care where that will be but I feel happy here.

“I have been bringing in the performances that I think Rangers really like.”

Tillman has scored nine times in all competitions for the Glasgow giants in the ongoing campaign.