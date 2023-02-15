Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is of the view that the Toffees squad will be better equipped to deal with a relegation fight this season as they already have experience from the last campaign.

It took until matchday 37 for Everton to confirm their stay in the top flight last season, but to the dismay of Toffees supporters, the current term has not been any better.

Everton are currently in the relegation zone and could again be faced with fighting for their survival near the end of the season.

Begovic revealed that Sean Dyche’s appointment as manager of Everton has revitalised the squad, with players having more synergy and the goalkeeper feels the Toffees need to keep improving under him.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Football Daily, Begovic said: “It starts on the training ground.

“If that’s working well, it will show on match day.

“Dyche has brought new energy and an intense way of working as a unit.

“Players are helping each other and having each other’s backs so we have a pretty good base.

“We need to continue to work on that, grow in confidence on the ball and then create more chances.”

The Everton shot-stopper highlighted that for most of the Toffees squad a relegation battle is nothing new as last season saw them mired in one too and he thinks the Merseyside outfit have what it takes to navigate their way to safety.

“It’s a really tight table and every game seems so important”, Begovic added.

“It’s something we went through last year so for the majority of the squad, it’s nothing new.

“With the crowd behind us, I think we can get the job done.”

Everton take on Leeds United this weekend in what could be a crucial game for the fate of both, with the Toffees having the chance to escape the relegation zone and force the Whites into it.