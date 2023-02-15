Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that appointing former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch makes no sense for Southampton at this stage of the season.

After sacking Nathan Jones over the weekend, the Saints have turned their attention towards completing a deal to appoint Marsch.

The American was sacked by Leeds last week but is now expected to be appointed as the new Southampton manager today.

Agbonlahor pointed towards his abysmal record at Leeds this season and stressed that given the squad they have, he should have got more out of them compared to what he achieved.

He feels Southampton are taking another massive risk after their experiment with Jones failed and believes appointing Marsch makes no sense as he is not the answer to their problems at the moment.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “Two wins in 17 games for Leeds United, a win rate of 30 per cent this season and he just didn’t get the best out of those players.

“At Leeds United, when you look at the squad and you think, they should be doing better, they should be getting more points, more wins and he could not find the right formula for that.

“To go from being sacked a week ago at Leeds, and for Southampton to sign him.

“They got Nathan Jones wrong, he did okay at Luton but he was not the right man and now another risk.

“Jesse Marsch got sacked by Leeds United and out of all the managers you could have picked for the job, you pick him?

“He doesn’t make sense and it just shows for me that Southampton will get relegated because I don’t think he is the answer.”

Southampton are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and are banking on Marsch’s experience of keeping Leeds in the top flight last season.