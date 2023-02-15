Leeds United are still keen on Arne Slot and would get a deal over the line if Feyenoord show willingness to let him go in the coming weeks, according to Leeds Live.

The Whites have been on the lookout for a new manager ever since getting rid of Jesse Marsch following a string of disappointing performances.

A number of names have come up, with discussions also being held with potential candidates, though none have yet been appointed.

Feyenoord boss Slot was one to knock back an offer from the Whites, insisting that he did not want to leave his job at the Dutch giants unfinished.

Leeds are still looking for a solution while putting faith in interim manager Michael Skubala for the time being.

They have still not given up on making an appointment and want to do so as soon as possible.

It is claimed that they are maintaining their interest in Slot and would go for him once again if there is a prospect that he could leave Feyenoord in the coming weeks.

That may be unlikely though as Feyenoord remain firmly in contention to win the Dutch title this season.