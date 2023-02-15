Talks between former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and Southampton have broken down, according to The Athletic.

Marsch was sacked by Leeds earlier this month and looked poised for a quick return to management with the Whites’ relegation rivals Southampton.

It was claimed that Marsch had a verbal agreement in place with Saints and would quickly be confirmed as the club’s new manager, succeeding the sacked Nathan Jones.

However, discussions between Southampton and Marsch have now broken down, with the American not keen on Saints’ offer of a short term deal with an option to extend.

The two parties have been engaging in discussions, which continued on Tuesday night, but have failed to result in an agreement.

As it stands, Marsch will not be taking over at St Mary’s.

The American is keen to prove himself in the Premier League and has been disappointed by his dismissal at Elland Road.

Southampton appeared to offer a quick route back into the English top flight and could have resulted in a speedy meeting with former club Leeds.

It remains to be seen if any further talks will be held or whether Southampton will instead look elsewhere in their search for a new manager.