Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has insisted that he has to take caution with a young player like Newcastle United loanee Garang Kuol and is not putting him on the pitch incessantly.

Kuol went on loan to the Scottish Premiership side last month after joining Newcastle and so far he has made only one start for Hearts.

Hearts played against second-division side Hamilton Academical last week in the Scottish Cup but the Newcastle loanee did not make an appearance in the 2-0 win.

Neilson explained that at his age Kuol cannot be expected to start every game, stressing that he will feature on the bench sometimes.

“He is a young kid so there are certain games he will start and others when he will come on”, Neilson was quoted as saying by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The Hearts boss also explained the reason for Kuol not coming on against Hamilton, revealing he did not want to subject the Newcastle youngster to the gruelling conditions the tie was played in as it could hinder his progress.

“We just played a Scottish Cup tie on a Friday night on astroturf, it was bucketing down with rain, a 200-miles-an-hour game”, Neilson added.

“You can actually end up hindering young players like that by putting them into those situations.”

The Newcastle attacker has not yet scored or assisted for the Scottish side and he will be hoping that he receives an increase in game-time and gets the opportunity to break his duck.