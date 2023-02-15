Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has issued an update on the club’s search for a new manager, insisting there has been a high level of interest, but urging patience.

The Pittodrie side are currently being led by caretaker boss Barry Robson, with a new manager to replace the sacked Jim Goodwin yet to be appointed.

Goodwin was sacked in late January amid a poor run of results for Aberdeen, but the club have not managed to settle on a successor yet.

Cormack has insisted that the search for a new manager is ongoing and indicated towards a further delay as new chief executive Alan Burrows, who only starts his role on 27th February, will be involved.

And the Aberdeen supremo urged patience regarding the manager search, despite saying there is a high level of interest.

“Aberdeen FC’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the Club has set out”, Cormack told Aberdeen’s official site.

“There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation. It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a short-list before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

“Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on 27th February, will be involved in the next steps. It’s important that we take our time and be patient.

“In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday’s match.”

Aberdeen are next in action away at champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.