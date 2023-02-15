Jack Clarke has stated Sunderland’s intention to pick up as many points as possible before the end of the season and stressed that the Black Cats are aware of how tough Saturday’s opponents Bristol City are.

Sunderland have climbed up to fifth place in the Championship table after their 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday at Loftus Road.

Next, they will welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City, who are undefeated in their last nine games, to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Clarke, who scored twice in the match against QPR, stressed that Sunderland, being the promotion hopefuls, are considering every game coming their way as a big game.

The winger stressed the importance of picking up as many points as possible before the season ends and stated that his team fully understand the threat Bristol City possess.

When asked about Saturday’s game against Bristol City, Clarke told Sunderland TV: “Yes, they are all big games at the minute, especially if you are trying to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season.

“We need to keep picking up as many points as possible.

“We know Bristol is not going to be an easy game, but we will recover, rest and be ready to go again Saturday.”

Both sides met in August at Ashton Gate and Sunderland came out 3-0 victorious over the Robins.