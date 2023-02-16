Ilkay Gundogan’s agent has met Barcelona with a view to taking the Manchester City midfielder to the Nou Camp in the summer.

The 32-year-old midfielder has continued to remain a key part of the Manchester City squad and played the full 90 minutes in their 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night.

He is also the club captain at the Etihad but he may well be on his way out in the summer when his current contract expires.

The German could not sign a new contract with the Premier League champions and his agent is already canvassing interest in his client across Europe.

According to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, Gundogan’s agent is in Catalunya where he met the Barcelona hierarchy earlier today.

With him potentially available on a free transfer, Barcelona are interested in getting their hands on him.

Initial talks have taken place between the Catalan giants and his agent over a potential move in the summer.

Barcelona have a serious interest in him and his contract status makes him a viable target for the club.

Some more teams are expected to get involved in the race to sign Gundogan from now until the summer.