Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has insisted the Magpies are focusing on a game-by-game basis and believes that they cannot afford to lose their focus.

With a two-point lead over Tottenham in fifth place and a game in hand, the Magpies are eyeing a Champions League spot next season.

Newcastle are also in the EFL Cup final, where they will face Manchester United on 26th February, but before that, they will encounter Liverpool in their backyard this weekend.

Schar, who has been a regular in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up this season, has insisted that Newcastle are not thinking about the EFL Cup final yet and instead are focusing on the game against the Reds.

The centre-back pointed out that Newcastle still needs to get points in the Premier League to book a spot in Europe for next season and believes that the Magpies cannot afford to switch off at this stage of the season.

“We know that we still need to get points in the Premier League”, Schar told Chronicle Live.

“You can’t switch off for one game or even one minute.

“We know we have a cup final.

“But we think game by game and our focus was on Bournemouth last week, and this week Liverpool.

“We will look to carry on.

“We don’t think too much about what happens next in the cup final.”

Newcastle are undefeated in the Premier League since their last defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield in August.