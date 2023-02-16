Chelsea are warming up to the idea of offering Liverpool target Mason Mount to Ateltico Madrid in a deal to buy Joao Felix, it has been claimed in Spain.

With a spate of new signings done in January, Mount has been reduced to cameos off the bench in Chelsea’s last two games.

Mount’s contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of next year and it has been claimed talks over a new deal have stalled.

Liverpool are interested in the Chelsea midfielder and could move for him in the summer with only one year remaining on his contract.

Chelsea though could offer the player to Atletico Madrid as a way to reduce the tag of Felix, according to Spanish daily Marca.

The Spanish club are put off by the high salary of the Liverpool target though and ideally only want cash for Felix.

Liverpool have been plagued by injuries in the midfield this season and apart from Mount, Jude Bellingham is also targeted by them, with the summer possibly seeing a revamp in that department for the Reds.

Both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have contract that are expiring in the summer at Liverpool and Mount could come to Anfield to spruce up the midfield department.