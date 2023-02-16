Everton loan star Jarrad Branthwaite believes Chelsea new boy Noni Madueke can be a good example for him in terms of the next step in his career.

Branthwaite joined PSV Eindhoven on loan from Everton last summer and has established himself as their first-choice centre-back this season.

The 20-year-old defender is making an impression in the Netherlands and PSV are interested in keeping him at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.

Branthwaite is looking forward and admitted that Chelsea new boy Madueke’s path could be a nice example for him to follow in the coming years.

Chelsea signed the 20-year-old winger from PSV in the winter window for a big fee of around €35m.

The centre-back told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “The route Noni has taken could be an example for me.

“He has taken a nice step after a few seasons at PSV. We will see what happens.

“It’s something for later this season and not for now.”

Branthwaite has a contract until 2025 with Everton, who are believed to be ready to cash in on him in the summer.

The Toffees are reportedly prepared to accept a fee of around €10m at the end of the season.