Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor believes West Ham loan star Conor Coventry will be in decent shape to play Premier League football by the end of his loan stint.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at MK Dons before West Ham decided to cut short his stay at the League One club in January.

West Ham arranged him a loan move to Championship club Rotherham in the winter window and he has made an impression at the south Yorkshire club.

He has started the last three league games for Rotherham and Taylor is pleased with the way he has been progressing with his performances.

The Rotherham boss is confident by the end of his loan stint at the club, Coventry will be better equipped to play in the Premier League for West Ham.

He feels it was too early in his career for him to play in the Championship last season when he was on loan at Peterborough, but now he is in a better place to deal with the demands of English football’s second tier.

Taylor was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post: “Whatever happens in the next few months will put him in a better position to go on and play Premier League football, which he has a great chance of doing.

“He’s going to learn a lot about himself.

“He probably had Championship football slightly too soon at the start of last season at Peterborough.

“He got great exposure at League One level with MK Dons in the second half of the campaign.

“Now he’s better equipped to deal with the demands of Championship football.”

Coventry will have a year left on his contract with the Hammers at the end of the season.