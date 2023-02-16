Everton starlet Halid Djankpata has revealed that after training with the first team, attacker Demarai Gray has deeply impressed him.

Even as Everton have struggled in the last as well as the current season, Gray has been regarded as one of the bright spots in the team.

This season Gray has missed just one match in the Premier League for Everton and has scored five goals for them in total over 24 appearances.

17 year-old Djankpata has trained with the first team at Everton and he is grateful to the senior squad for helping him, stressing that while everything was faster he had no trouble settling in.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Djankpata said: “The lads were helpful a lot, they helped me.

“It was nice to train with them.

“Everything was much faster, but it wasn’t difficult to settle in.”

The Everton youngster is particularly admiring of Gray, insisting the first team winger has everything desirable, namely pace, shooting ability as well as dribbling skills.

“Demarai Gray, really impressive”, Djankpata added.

“He has everything: speed, shooting and dribbling.”

Djankpata has made the leap to play for the Under-21s this season, playing eight games for them and scoring two goals so far, and will be wishing to play in the first team like Gray in the future.