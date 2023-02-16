Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that his side have missed Troy Parrott and is glad that the Tottenham Hotspur loan star scored his first goal after his injury.

Parrott scored his first Championship goal for Preston in October, but immediately got injured, a knee issue keeping him out until last month.

He has since then made four appearances, starting his first game since the injury-return in midweek against Luton Town and scoring a penalty that earned the ten-man Lilywhites a draw.

Lowe revealed that the Tottenham loan star was excited when he learned that he was playing against Luton and the manager believes that his team missed the striker because of his leadership qualities.

The Preston boss also praised the Tottenham loanee’s spirit to keep battling away and is pleased for the striker to have netted for the first time since returning from injury.

Speaking to Preston’s official site post-match about Parrott, Lowe said: “I’m really pleased.

“He knew he was playing yesterday when he was in the shape and he was really champing at the bit.

“He’s been four months out – I think his last start was September – and we’ve missed him because he’s a leader.

“He gets hold of the ball and he shows fighting spirit there to keep battling away.

“I’m sure he’ll be sore and bruised in the morning; I’m just pleased he’s put the penalty away.”

Parrott will be hoping the Luton game proves to be a springboard for him to both start and score in more matches.